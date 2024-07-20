Home page politics

According to Yemeni sources, at least three people were killed in the attack. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

Israel threatened retaliation after the deadly drone attack from Yemen. Now it has happened, apparently with deadly consequences. An important port is in flames.

Sanaa – According to Yemeni sources, at least three people were killed in the Israeli air strike on the port of Hudaida in Yemen in response to a deadly drone attack by the Houthi militia in Tel Aviv. As the Houthi-affiliated television station Al-Masirah reported overnight, citing the health authority, 87 people were injured. According to the Israeli army, fighter planes had attacked Houthi military targets in the important port. Pictures showed huge fires.

Houthi spokesmen confirmed an Israeli attack on “civilian facilities” in Yemen. The targets were oil and electricity facilities. Houthi military spokesman Jahja Sari said the militia was preparing for a “long war” with Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack in Yemen “makes it clear to our enemies that there is no place that Israel’s long arm will not reach.” Weapons from Iran entered the country via the attacked port of Hudaida, said Israel’s head of government.

On Friday, a combat drone struck the center of the Israeli coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv, killing one man and injuring at least eight other people. According to the Israeli army, the long-range drone came from Yemen. The Houthi militia spoke of an attack on an “important target” in Tel Aviv. Israeli Defense Minister Joav Galant then announced retaliation. dpa