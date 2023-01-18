The three fatalities presumably died from flue gas. Two people were seriously injured and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. Emergency services also took eleven patients to the emergency room just to be on the safe side, “so that no smoke poisoning is overlooked”.
According to the nursing home operator’s website, the facility housed 38 people with mental illnesses who needed care at the same time.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
#dead #German #nursing #home #fire
Leave a Reply