The fire department in Markgröningen near Ludwigsburg is fighting the flames in an apartment building. Three people are dead – the lives of others are still in danger.

Markgröningen – According to initial findings, three people died and three others were critically injured in a fire in an apartment building in Baden-Württemberg. The fire broke out early in the morning for an unknown reason in a ground floor apartment in the house in Markgröningen (Ludwigsburg district), a police spokesman said.

Firefighters recovered three bodies from the building. The injured were taken to hospital by emergency services. It was initially unclear whether all of the dead and injured were residents of the apartment where the fire broke out. The police are currently assuming that some of the victims were killed by rising smoke, said the spokesman. dpa