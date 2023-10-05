Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Split

Three people died in a boat accident in the Netherlands. The police assume that they are German. © Rijnhout Media/dpa

A boat with four people on board capsizes in the Netherlands. Three of them can only be recovered dead. The police are puzzling over the cause.

Dinteloord – A boat accident in the Netherlands left three people dead in a branch of the North Sea. According to the police, all victims probably come from Germany.

Three missing people found dead after boat accident in the Netherlands – probably all victims from Germany

A boat carrying four people capsized near Dinteloord on Tuesday (October 3rd). This was announced by the fire department in the coastal town south of Rotterdam. Two of the dead were recovered lifeless by the emergency services. A third person was initially considered missing, but was then found dead in the evening. The police had previously assessed the chance of finding the missing man alive as slim.

According to police, the fourth boat occupant was rescued alive. Accordingly, it is a 40-year-old man from Germany. He was taken to a hospital after being rescued. After the German was examined there and no injuries were found, he was then able to be accommodated in a hotel.

After a boat accident: three Germans drown in the Netherlands

It is currently unclear why the boat capsized with four people on board. According to the emergency services, it was traveling in a branch of the North Sea in Volkerak on Tuesday. There it started to lurch and ultimately capsized. Immediately afterwards, emergency services began a search for the missing people, which had to be called off on Wednesday night. The following day, the police search operation was intensified with the help of divers and sonar devices. Tragically, any help came too late for three of the missing people.

According to the police, investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing. According to initial findings, it is assumed that the four boat occupants were fishing in Dutch waters. Back in May, two Germans drowned while on a boat trip in the Netherlands. Meanwhile, hypothermia in the water can also be fatal. (kh)