Police forces secure the city centre of Solingen. © Thomas Banneyer/dpa

After the knife attack in Solingen, which is said to have been an assassination attempt, the perpetrator is still on the run.

Solingen – After the knife attack at the 650th anniversary celebrations of the city of Solingen, which left three dead and four seriously injured, the perpetrator is still on the run. “We currently have no clues as to his whereabouts,” said a police spokesman. There is no reliable information on the appearance of the fugitive suspect.

Anyone who observes anything suspicious should not act on their own initiative, but call the emergency number 110. The police in Wuppertal called on people via Facebook to avoid Solingen city center.

Police sources said that the case was no longer classified as a rampage, but as an attack. The perpetrator’s targeted actions suggest this. Meanwhile, NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) arrived at the crime scene during the night. dpa