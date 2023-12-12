Home page World

Press Split

A car with three occupants left the road near Reichshof and crashed into a tree. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

There was a serious car accident on Highway 148 in the Oberbergisches Kreis in the evening. Three people die.

Reichshof – Three people were killed in a serious traffic accident in the Oberbergischer Kreis in North Rhine-Westphalia. A car with three occupants left the road near Reichshof and crashed into a tree “with great force,” the police said in the evening. Reichshof is located about 50 kilometers east of Cologne.

In addition to the 78-year-old driver, his 71-year-old wife and a 54-year-old woman were in the car. All three suffered such serious injuries that first responders and a large contingent of rescue workers were no longer able to help them, it was said. They died at the scene of the accident on Highway 148. This is expected to be closed until the night. dpa