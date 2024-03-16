Three people were shot dead this Saturday in two shootings in a suburb of Philadelphia, in the United States, and The suspect remains barricaded in a home in Trenton, New Jerseyreported the police and local authorities.

The attacker, identified as Andre Gordon and apparently a 26-year-old homeless person, had stolen a vehicle before killing two people at a home in the Falls Township town of Levittown.

The victims were his stepmother, 52, and his sister, 13. Three people managed to hide “while he went around the house looking for them,” Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn told reporters.

The suspect then drove to another nearby residence where he shot and killed a woman with whom he has two children, before using the butt of his rifle to strike the woman's mother.

He then stole a utility vehicle in the parking lot of a store near a 44-year-old man and then crossed the state line to nearby Trenton, New Jersey, where he remains hidden in a house, surrounded by police officers who were trying to establish contact with him.

The people who were in the residence at the time “were successfully evacuated with no injuries,” said Detective Lt. Lisette Rios of the Trenton Police Department.

He added that the suspect, described by police as “extremely dangerous,” is believed to be armed with an AR-15-style assault rifle. Because he crossed state lines, federal authorities, including the FBI, are assisting in the case, Whitney added.