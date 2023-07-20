Thursday, July 20, 2023, 08:18



| Updated 08:29h.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

At least three people have died, including the attacker, and another six have been injured this Thursday morning (local time) by a shooting in the financial district of the city of Auckland, in the north of New Zealand. The attack occurred hours before the local team made its debut in the Women’s World Cup in the same city.

The attacker, a 24-year-old man wearing an electronic bracelet, entered an area under construction in the financial district at around 7:00 a.m. Police have confirmed the death of the shooter.

A police officer is among the injured, which, according to the security forces are “multiple”. Specifically, health sources have estimated them at six, according to the New Zealand newspaper ‘New Zealand Herald’.

Local authorities have appealed to the population to avoid the scene of the event. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has canceled his agenda and has scheduled a press conference to provide more details about what happened.