Three people have died in a multiple traffic accident on the AP-2 motorway near Castelldans (Lleida) that occurred early in the morning this Friday. Nine other people have been injured. The poor visibility due to the fog is behind a chain accident in which 25 vehicles were involved, including cars and trucks, according to the Fire Brigade of the Generalitat.

The dense fog that affected that section of the highway that leads to Lleida and Zaragoza has been the factor that triggered the accident, according to sources in the investigation. Poor visibility has caused a series of chain crashes that have ended up affecting a multitude of vehicles.

The crash occurred around five in the morning. After receiving the warning, and anticipating that it could be an accident with serious consequences, the Medical Emergency Service (SEM) mobilized 20 ambulances and a medicalized helicopter. For now there are three deceased people, all of them occupants of the same vehicle. One of the deceased is a minor. There is also another critical wound. Up to eight other people were injured of varying degrees.

Those affected have been transferred to the Arnau de Vilanova Hospital in Lleida and, those with a less serious prognosis, to the CAP de les Borges Blanques. The SEM has displaced the technical personnel of psychological attention to the place.

According to the Catalan Traffic Service (SCT), the serious accident has forced traffic on the highway to be cut off in both directions. With these three deaths, there are already 135 people who have lost their lives this year on Catalan roads.