Three people died in a house fire in southern France, and three other people were seriously injured overnight, a spokesman for the fire brigade said Sunday morning.

Other people were slightly injured in the accident, which occurred in the historic center of Grasse, southeastern France, in the hills above the resort of Cannes on the French Riviera. French media reported that the staircase of the five-storey building caught fire.

The fire broke out at around 0300 am (0100 GMT) and was brought under control by 6 am. Neighboring homes were not damaged.