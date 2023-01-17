Home page World

A soot-blackened window on an upper floor of the nursing facility. © –/tv7news.de/dpa

Dramatic scenes in a care facility in Reutlingen: a fire breaks out. Several people die.

Reutlingen – Three people died in a fire in a care facility in Reutlingen (Baden-Württemberg). That said a police spokesman for the German Press Agency. There are also two seriously injured and several slightly injured. Firefighters are still working, but the fire has been extinguished.

The fire broke out in the building. The cause of the fire is still being determined. “We’re still at the beginning,” said the spokesman. One photo shows a soot-blackened window on an upper floor.

The police initially announced in the evening that the fire brigade and rescue workers were on site with a large contingent and that there were several injuries. The fire broke out around 7:45 p.m.

The fire brigade, police and rescue services are on duty in Reutlingen. © –/tv7news.de/dpa

The social-psychiatric specialist nursing home is home to people with mental illnesses who also need nursing care. The description of the home operator on its website states that there are 38 residents in groups of eight people who live in six individual apartments. dpa