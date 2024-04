Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 18:28



| Updated 6:42 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

An explosion recorded around 3:00 p.m. at the facilities of a hydroelectric power plant in the Italian artificial reservoir of Suviana has left three dead, four injured and several people missing.

Although at the moment the magnitude of what happened and the…

This content is exclusive for subscribers