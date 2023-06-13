British police closed the English city center of Nottingham on Tuesdayand arrested a man suspected of murderafter the discovery of three dead people, two of them students, in a “tragic and appalling incident” involving a van.



An important security device was still deployed in this town of 320,000 inhabitants located about 200 kilometers north of London, who woke up in shock after events in various locations overnight.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Nottingham police said, adding that it is investigating another potentially related incident, in which a van tried to run over three people.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the incident “shocking” on Twitter and said he was “abreast of the facts” under investigation.

“My thoughts go out to the injured and the families and relatives of those who lost their lives,” he added. Police were initially called at 0400 (0300 GMT) to the city center where two people were found dead. Later they called her to another site “where a truck had tried to run over three people,” who were hospitalized.

Finally, another man was found dead on another street in the city, located about 200 km north of London.

“We believe these incidents are linked and we have a man in custody,” Kate Meynell of Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement.

Among the three people killed are two students from the University of Nottingham, the university said Wednesday afternoon.

Photos and videos circulating on social networks show a large police presence and security cordons blocking several streets in the city center.

Police officer Neil Humphries urged the public to avoid the area because roads “could remain closed for a long time.”

“I am very grateful to Nottingham Police and everyone who responded to this terrible attack this morning in Nottingham,” Home Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Twitter.

“Our city woke up today to some terrible news. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected,” said Alex Norris, Labor MP for the Nottingham Borough.

AFP