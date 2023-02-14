Three people have been killed in a shooting that has caused panic at Michigan State University in East Lansing on Monday, according to campus police reported on their Twitter account. Five other people have been injured and taken to hospital, authorities added. The police have spread through the social network some photographs of the suspect taken by security cameras in which a short man can be seen wearing red shoes, a denim jacket and a baseball cap. In the images, his face cannot be distinguished. The police have reported that they have located the suspect outside the university and that he has committed suicide.

“It appears the suspect has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He has been confirmed dead, said Chris Rozman, acting deputy chief of the campus police department.

Campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including sports, classes, and all other campus-related activities. “Please DO NOT go to campus tomorrow”, the police wrote on Twitter. After calls alerting to the shooting, the police asked the students to take refuge.

Television images showed a strong police deployment on the University campus in search of the suspect in the shooting. Hundreds of police officers were working Monday night to search for the suspect. The shooting began shortly before 8:30 p.m. local time at Berkey Hall, an academic building, and also occurred near the student union, a popular meeting place, Chris Rozman, acting deputy head of the department, explained at a press conference. campus police. “It has been a nightmare what we have experienced tonight,” he added. “We are relieved to no longer have an active threat on campus,” he concluded before giving way to questions.

Rozman has not provided the identity of the attacker or the victims, nor has he clarified whether they were students or employees of the university.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

At 10:15 p.m., police said Berkey and nearby residences were secured, but reported another shooting at IM East, a student recreation center. Later, after locating the dead suspect, he announced that the threat was over.

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives half a mile (less than a kilometer) east of campus, has told the Associated Press that he closed his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” The sirens were constant and a helicopter was flying over the area. “It’s all very scary,” Kelley added. “And then I have all these people texting me asking if I’m okay, which is overwhelming.”

Michigan State University has about 50,000 students. East Lansing is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. The East Lansing High School auditorium, where a school board meeting was being held on Monday night, was closed and police prevented people from leaving, as reported by Lansing State Journal.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.