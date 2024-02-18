Home page World

Residents in Bristol could expect an increased police presence in the next few days. © Peter Byrne/Press Association/dpa

Three children have to be declared dead in Bristol. The alleged perpetrator seems to have already been caught.

Bristol – A woman is suspected of murder after the deaths of three children in the English city of Bristol. The police were alerted. “Tragically, three young children in the building were pronounced dead a short time later,” Avon and Somerset Police said. “A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody in hospital.”

The background was initially unclear. The investigators assume that the case stands on its own and that there is no danger to the neighborhood. “This is an incredibly tragic and heartbreaking case in which three children have unfortunately died,” police said.

Residents could expect an increased police presence in the next few days. The investigators also called in the police supervisory authority IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) because, according to the statement, there had already been contact with the police. dpa