The son of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán has been arrested. The police operation was accompanied by shootings, blockades and an attempt to take control of a nearby airport. At least three security officials were killed in the wave of violence in the Mexican city of Culiacán on Thursday. At least eighteen people were also injured.

