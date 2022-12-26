Image of one of the vehicles involved in the fatal accident. / SOUTH | Video: Atlas

JUAN CANO Malaga Monday, December 26, 2022, 15:19



Three people have died and another three have been injured in an accident that took place this Sunday, December 25, in the municipality of Casarabonela (Málaga). The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at kilometer 34 of the A-357 highway, also known as the Guadalhorce axis, as it passes through the municipality of Casarabonela. The deceased are a sixty-year-old man and two septuagenarian sisters.

The accident occurred on the descent from Carratraca to Zalea, in a dangerous section due to the curves and the speed that some vehicles reach on the descent.

For reasons that are still under investigation, a car invaded the opposite direction of the road – apparently, it was not carrying out an overtaking maneuver – and collided front-lateral with another car. A third vehicle was involved in the crash due to the rebound of the previous ones. One of the cars involved has gradually invaded the opposite direction, it was not an overtaking manoeuvre. It is suspected that it could have been due to a fainting of the driver or a similar unforeseen event.

The result of the collision is three people dead and another three evacuated to the hospital with injuries of different degrees, according to the sources consulted. One of the dead was traveling as a driver in one of the cars, the other two occupants being injured, while in the other car two of the passengers have lost their lives.

The accident has been so spectacular that the road has had to be completely closed on several occasions to remove the vehicles involved. Members of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium (CPB) have had to intervene to rescue the victims due to the state in which the wrecked cars have been left.

The Traffic Civil Guard has taken over the investigation to clarify the circumstances of the event.