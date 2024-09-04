Wednesday, September 4, 2024, 08:27











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

A Russian airstrike on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, not far from the border with NATO member Poland, killed three people on Wednesday, wounded more than 30 and destroyed historic buildings in the heart of the city, regional officials said.

The attacks came a day after the deadliest attack of the war this year, when Russia targeted a military institute in the central city of Poltava with two ballistic missiles, killing 50 people and wounding hundreds more.

Among those killed in the Lviv drone and missile attack was a 14-year-old girl, according to initial reports, and five children were among the injured, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said. Andriy Sadovyi, mayor of Lviv, added that 35 other people had received medical help. More than 50 buildings, he added, from schools to homes and clinics, most of them in the heart of the city, had been damaged.