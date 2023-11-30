A 24-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man and a woman in her 60s died this Thursday in a Palestinian attack with shots fired in one of the entrances to Jerusalemwhere six other people were injured, three of them still in critical condition, the Police confirmed.

The Police confirmed that the two attackers, two Palestinian residents of East Jerusalemdied at the scene after being “neutralized” by two off-duty soldiers and an armed civilian.

The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack.at the Givat Shaul roundabout, while the other two victims were pronounced dead at the Shaare Tzedek hospital, where emergency services took the critically injured, while the rest were transferred to Hadassah Ein Kerem.

“Two armed terrorists who arrived at the scene in a vehicle shot at civilians at the bus stop and were neutralized by soldiers and a civilian who was nearby,” a police spokesperson reported.

The attack was carried out with a pistol and an M-16 rifle and multiple cartridges and ammunition were found in the vehicle.

The Police indicated that, under the command of the Jerusalem Commissioner, Doron Turgeman, and the head of the Israel Police, Yaakov Shabtai, who visited the scene of the events, an investigation has already been opened. investigation preliminary.

The attack occurs in a very tense atmosphere in West Bank and Jerusalemin parallel to the war with Gaza, where an extension of the truce was agreed for a seventh day, after a month and a half of intense fighting and bombings on the Strip.

Since the war in Gaza began on October 7 against the Islamist group Hamas, Israel has further intensified its raids to arrest “terrorism suspects” in the occupied West Bank, where at least 247 Palestinians have died since that date in violent clashes with soldiers. Israelis, including 9 killed by settlers.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society assures that Israel has detained more than 3,200 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, from October 7; although Israeli troops reduce that number to about 1,800, of whom about a thousand allege that they have “ties with Hamas.”

Soldiers during a military operation in the southern Gaza Strip.

The West Bank is experiencing its greatest spiral of violence since the Second Intifada (2000-05) and in 2023, 455 Palestinians have already died, most of them militiamen in armed clashes with Israeli troops and attackers, but also civilians, including more than a hundred minors.

In fact, a 21-year-old Palestinian man died this morning from gunshots received in clashes with Israeli troops in the town of Beitunia, in the West Bank, near Ramallah, where Palestinian prisoners released from the nearby Ofer prison arrive due to the agreement. truce between Israel and Hamas.

In parallel, the area has seen the proliferation of new Palestinian armed groups, which carry out more and more attacks and have caused 40 deaths on the Israeli side, including those on November 30, most of them settlers and 7 in uniform.

Two of the attackers were members of Hamas

The two attackers in the shooting in Jerusalem, where three people died, are Hamas members and had previously been convicted and imprisoned on terrorism charges, the Shin Bet, the Israeli security agency, reported.

Both were identified as brothers Murad Namr, 38, and Ibrahim Namr, 30, two Palestinians living in the Sur Baher neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem.

Murad was imprisoned from 2010 to 2020 for “planning terrorist attacks under the direction of terrorist elements in the Gaza Strip,” the Shin Bet reported; while Ibrahim was imprisoned in 2014 for undisclosed “terrorist activity.”

The two arrived at one of the entrances to Jerusalem around 7:30 a.m. (5:30 GMT) and opened fire with a pistol and an M-16 at civilians, killing three – a 24-year-old girl, a 73-year-old man, and a 73-year-old woman. about 60 – and leaving another six injured, three of them seriously.

“Two armed terrorists who arrived at the scene in a vehicle, They shot at civilians at the bus stop and were neutralized by soldiers and a civilian who was nearby,” reported the Police who said they found multiple cartridges and ammunition in his car.

The Minister of National Security, the extremist Itamar Ben Gvir, visited the site of the attack and stated on November 30 that “Israel must respond to terrorism with military pressure,” in reference to the truce that was extended in Gaza for another day under of an agreement between the Government of Israel and Hamas to allow the release of more hostages.

“This type of incident shows once again that we cannot show weakness, that we have to talk to Hamas only through war,” said Ben Gvir, who represents the hardest wing of the extreme right within the Government, opposed to negotiating with Hamas.

