Foreign editors/Kees Graafland



Jun 25 2021











According to eyewitnesses, the man suddenly started stabbing at passers-by in the inner city of Würzburg. Police say three people were killed and several injured. The incident took place on or near Barbarossaplatz. According to the German magazine Bild, the man had asked in a shop where the knives were. When he found a large specimen, he stabbed with it.

According to Bavarian minister Joachim Herrmann, a boy was injured, among others. His father is believed to have died. Five of the injured are in serious condition.

Video footage of the incident is circulating on Twitter. You can see how a man barefoot and with a mask in front swings the knife around. Bystanders in the square arm themselves with chairs and a broom and try to overpower the man. He throws his knife one more time, but misses. Then the police arrive.

‘Mentally disturbed’

The suspect is a 24-year-old Somali who lives in the Bavarian city. He was said to have hit his ankle and is not in danger of life. The suspect’s motive has not yet been released. He was known to the police, but not because of possible radical Islamism. However, an attack cannot be ruled out. He had been noticed in recent months for being violent and undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Almost five years ago, Würzburg was already the target of the first attack in Germany claimed by the terrorist group IS. An Afghan Muslim extremist then injured five people with a knife and axe.

Police at the site of the Wurzburg attack © AP



Only traded

The German police immediately closed some parts of the center of the city today and came to the report with many men. Police later reported the arrest of a suspect. according to picture this person would have been shot in the leg. According to police, the suspect stated that he acted alone. There would be no more danger to the public. The suspect’s motive has not yet been released.

About 130,000 people live in Würzberg. The city is located southeast of Frankfurt.



