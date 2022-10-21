Tragic afternoon in the Region of Murcia. A van of field workers, coming from Archivel, with ten occupants on board fell this Friday in Caravaca de la Cruz down an embankment, killing three of the passengers and leaving seven others injured.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia received several calls starting at 6:55 p.m. in which the accident was alerted and it was indicated that a van had fallen down a ravine in the district of La Almudena, next to the Caravaca train station, and very close to Colonia de Santa Teresa.

Several Civil Guard patrols, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium with nine troops and four vehicles, two mobile emergency units and five 061 ambulances traveled to the scene.

The wounded, once treated ‘in situ’ were referred to the Regional Hospital of Caravaca and Rafael Méndez de Lorca.