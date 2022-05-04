EP Barcelona Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 07:44



Three people have died and another has been seriously injured in a fire in an apartment in Santa Coloma de Gramenet (Barcelona) early this Wednesday.

As reported by the town council in a statement, there are also three minor injuries and the causes of the fire are being investigated.

The fire has been considered extinguished and “at first” structural damage to the affected three-storey building, located on Sant Joaquim street, has been ruled out.