A man has killed three people at Michigan State University, United States, and then committed suicide, police reported on their Twitter account. Five others have been injured and taken to hospital, some in very serious condition.

The shooter began shooting inside an MSU building at dusk, said Chris Rozman, deputy campus police chief. Later he moved on foot to a nearby building where he fired more shots. Hundreds of officers worked to search for the suspect. The shooting began shortly before 8:30 p.m. local time. A photo was released of the suspect, a short black man wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and a baseball cap. However, at midnight, the authorities confirmed that he had committed suicide.

“It appears that the suspect has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Rozman himself confirmed. »It has really been a nightmare what we live tonight. We are relieved that there is no longer an active threat on campus,” he added.

Police refused to give details of the victims, even if they were students or professors at the university, one of the largest in the United States. He also did not confirm if the suspect had any connection to the educational institution. What he did affirm was that he had no record of any threat against this campus in recent weeks.

“Let’s embrace the Spartan community tonight,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote on Twitter, in a reference to the university’s athletic logo.

Shootings at schools and universities are alarmingly frequent as part of a broader wave of violence in the United States, where the proliferation of firearms has grown in recent years.