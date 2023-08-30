Home page World

Split

For three people, any help came too late. © Zahn/vifogra/dpa

An ambulance and a car collide head-on on a street in Central Franconia. Three people die.

Geslau – Three people died on Wednesday after a serious traffic accident involving an ambulance in Bavaria. According to the police, two people succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the accident, and another died a little later in the hospital, as a spokesman for the police headquarters in Middle Franconia said.

According to the first findings of the police, the ambulance between Geslau and Colmberg in Central Franconia got into oncoming traffic for initially unclear reasons. According to the information, the car collided head-on with the car of a 69-year-old on Wednesday afternoon. The man and his 79-year-old passenger were injured so badly that they died. The woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident, and the driver of the car died a little later in the hospital.

In the ambulance, an 89-year-old patient who was in the back of the car was also injured so badly that she died at the scene of the accident. According to the police, a 22-year-old paramedic was behind the wheel of the car, and his 19-year-old colleague was with the patient at the back at the time of the accident. Both were seriously injured and taken to hospitals by rescue helicopter.

The ambulance involved in the accident at the scene of the accident on a road between Geslau and Colmberg in the district of Ansbach. © Zahn/vifogra/dpa

First aid by road users

According to the police, several other road users passed by the accident. They therefore provided first aid and also tried to revive the injured.

The ambulance belongs to the Bavarian Red Cross (BRK). As the BRK announced, the patient was strapped to a stretcher according to regulations. According to the BRK, the two paramedics were not in mortal danger on Wednesday evening. “In the midst of this tragedy, our condolences go out to those affected and their families. We are very moved by this terrible accident,” a BRK spokesman said. “We are also concerned about the condition of our rescue workers, who suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident.”

The police in Rothenburg ob der Tauber have started investigations into the fatal accident. At the request of the public prosecutor’s office, an expert will also be consulted, it said. The road was temporarily closed. dpa