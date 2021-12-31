Three people have died after a gas explosion in an apartment building in the Belgian city of Turnhout. Mayor Paul Van Miert reports this. reported earlier report Belgian media that a woman who had been detained for more than ten hours has been rescued alive from under the rubble. One person is still missing. Emergency services are still working through the night.

The apartment building was destroyed by an explosion on Friday morning, probably a gas explosion. Several floors collapsed as a result of the impact. According to authorities, ten people lived in the destroyed part of the building. The woman, who was detained for hours, was able to talk to emergency services all the while. It took hours for firefighters to get to her. She has been taken to hospital.

Mayor Paul Van Miert has called on the community not to set off fireworks tonight, also because the emergency services have their hands full with the rescue work.