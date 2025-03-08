Three days to boost and accelerate gender equality in the business environment

European women work for free 47 days a year regarding men, according to data from the European Statistics Office (Eurostat). Worldwide, the International Labor Organization (ILO) estimates that women charge 20% less than men, a gender wage gap that although historically has been reduced in some countries, the rhythm with which it does allows it to predict that there are still decades to neutralize.

In Spain, according to a report by Workers’ Commissions (CCOO), the gender wage gap is 19.6%, which means that men earn on average 29,615 euros per year while the average salary of women would be at 24,758 euros. It is true that this gap has decreased in the last decade – in 2014 it reached 31.4% – but the rhythm to which it has been slowing down with what is estimated that, at that step, Spain would reach remuneration equality between men and women in 2042.

Given this situation, the Consorci of the Free Zone of Barcelona (CZFB) He wanted to reaffirm his commitment to gender equity one more launching the fifth edition of the Barcelona Woman Acceleration Week (BWAW) whose objective is to boost and accelerate gender equality in the business environment. This event, which will take place between March 4 and 6, can be followed in person at DFactory Barcelona, ​​the International Reference Industry Ecosystem, and by streaming accessing the event website and also through the RTVE Play platform.

This event, which has the support of the Inca Foundation of the Chambers of Commerce of Spain, has become since its first edition in 2021 in reference in the projection of added value activities to move towards equality. “BWAW is a reminder that gender equality is essential for the progress of our companies and of society in general. In the era of the new economy, parity is essential because it contributes value to organizations, encourages greater diversity and contributes to global growth, ”says Blanca Sorigué, general director of the CZFB.

15 sessions with about 70 ‘Speakers’

During the three days of the BWAW, 15 sessions will be held with more than 60 speakers in which crucial issues for gender equality encompassed on the following topics will be addressed: Bpolicies, Blegal, Beducation, Byoung, Bdigital, Bentrepreneurship, Bculture, Btalent, Btechnology, Bsocial, Bcorporate, Bmedia, Bscience, Bunion and Binternational. Among them, some round tables that refer to inclusive education, culture are highlighted as a great scenario to promote equality, equality from the third sector, the power of young entrepreneurs or the strength of organizations for labor rights.

“It is evident that women play a fundamental role in both the economy and in the organizational structure of companies, and it is crucial to recognize and value this. For this reason, we created BWAW four years ago, ”says Pere Navarro, special delegate of the State in the CZFB, which in turn highlights the entity’s commitment to the object of sustainable development number 5 of the UN, the one that seeks to achieve gender equality. According to Data provided by the BWAWSpain occupies the fourth place in the 2023 gender equality index, although only 24% of Spanish companies have an equality plan and in industry 4.0 female occupation is less than 25%, for every two million men, there are 700,000 professional women.

These are added other data such as that in Spain 95% of companies are SMEs and only 15% of internationalized companies are led by women or that 40% of women renounce to be mothers for their employment situation and six out of 10 renounce their professional career when they have children. With these perspectives and for three days, about 70 top -level specialists will analyze some of these key issues. Among the participating professionals will be Angels Fitó, rector of the Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) University; Jordi Díaz, Degano and General Director of EADA Business School; Sergi Casamitjana, director of L’Ascola Superior de Cinema I Audiovisuals de Catalunya (Escac); Laura de Rivera, director of the legal advice of Caixabank; Judith Colell, President, Academia of Cinema Català; Ramon Agenjo, Patron-Director. DAMM Foundation; José Manuel Casas, General Director East Territory; Anna Viñas, Wallapop general counselor; and Sandra Hors, Chief Corporate Affairs, Brand and Sustainability Officer In Vueling.