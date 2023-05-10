Good weather news. The first is that rain is expected over the next few days, although it will not be the intense and widespread rainfall that Spain needs as May water to alleviate the drought. The cause is “the arrival of humid and cold winds from the north and an increase in atmospheric instability”, detailed this Tuesday Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), which will leave rainfall in the extreme north of the Peninsula, especially in the Cantabrian area and the Pyrenees, where they could be persistent. Showers will also be registered in Catalonia and other areas of the eastern Peninsula, as well as in the Balearic Islands, which could be intense locally in the Catalan community and be accompanied by hail.

The second piece of good news is that there is going to be a drop in temperature after the warmest April on record and a start to May also with soaring temperatures, with the past day 3 being a record warm day. “This drop, which is going to be noticeable as of this Wednesday in a good part of Spain, will put an end to a long warm episode of practically a month, in which the thermometers have marked values ​​higher than usual in the whole of Spain in an almost uninterrupted”, celebrates Del Campo.

“For a few days the environment will be cool, colder than normal in the northern half and especially in the northern third, where on Friday the daytime records could be between 5° and 10° below usual, for the dates, closer to 5 ° than 10 °, and there could even be snow in the mountains from 1,400/1,500 meters ”, details the Aemet spokesman. In the rest of the country, on the other hand, the temperatures will be “more typical for these dates, a more normal or slightly cooler environment.”

The prediction, day by day

This Wednesday rains are expected in the extreme north of the peninsula, with some locally intense storms in the northeast of Catalonia, some flakes from 1,500 meters in the Pyrenees and generalized thermal relief, more intense in the eastern half and in the Balearic Islands, where it will be between 6th and 8th less than Tuesday.

On Thursday “temperatures will not vary too much, if anything they will drop a little more in the Mediterranean area.” Córdoba and Sevilla are still over 32°/33°, while Vitoria or Pamplona will remain in 15th. There will be little rain, except in the Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees, the latter area where it could be persistent, with snow above 2,500 meters, as well as showers in Catalonia, especially in the north of the community, where they could be intense and be accompanied by hail. Showers are also expected in the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands. The north wind will blow strongly in the northeast of the Peninsula.

Rainfall is expected on Friday in the Cantabrian area, which will be persistent on the Basque coast and which in the Pyrenees may be in the form of snow from about 1,500 meters. There will also be stormy showers in Catalonia and in the rest of the eastern peninsula and in the Balearic Islands evolution clouds will grow, which can also leave stormy showers, some locally intense. In the rest of the country, more open skies and temperatures that will drop again. The thermometers will still mark 30°/32º in Seville and Córdoba, but “in the northern third the environment will be clearly cold for this time of year, with cities like Soria, Pamplona, ​​Burgos where it will hardly reach 15º, some values ​​from early-mid April”.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the situation will be similar on Saturday, with rainfall in the extreme north of the Peninsula, persistent on the Basque coast and the north of Navarre, and stormy showers in the east of the peninsula and in the Balearic Islands, especially due to the late.

On Sunday the rains will continue in the extreme north and, although showers could fall again in the east and the Balearic Islands, they will be more scattered and weak. In the rest of the country, especially in the western half, the skies will be clear. Temperatures will recover in most of the territory. The atmosphere will finally be “normal for this time of year” or even still cool.