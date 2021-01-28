For three days, thousands of people have taken to the streets of Tripoli to reject the total confinement that came into effect since last January 14; an unbearable confinement for many in the context of the country’s economic crisis.

At the Nini hospital in Tripoli, a 30-year-old citizen died, wounded and admitted on Wednesday night, after clashes between protesters and security forces in the northern city, when a group of people tried to take over a government building.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Red Cross confirmed that more than 300 people were injured in the confrontations in recent days. Some of the injuries forced those affected to be transferred to various hospitals after exchanges with stones and homemade bombs against police officers, who responded with tear gas and water cannons.







The situation in Lebanon, which erupted in mobilizations against corruption by the political elite since 2019 and the victim of an unprecedented financial crisis, is going from bad to worse. 2020 was the year of the worsening of economic problems, political instability due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the historic fall of the currency.

When it was believed that things could not get worse, on August 4 the Port of Beirut exploded, destroying a large part of the city and leaving more than 200 dead, more than 6,000 injured and dozens missing.

Against this background, the decision of the interim government to impose a total isolation on January 11 and after extending it until February 8, was more than an argument for citizens, desperate for the lack of resources, to take up the steps again. streets.

75% of Lebanese need financial help

7 million people live in Lebanon. The small country has already exceeded 285,000 positives for Covid-19 and deaths are at 2,477, according to reports from the World Health Organization.

The health system could not cope and the remedy to try to stop the contagion of Covid-19 was to impose the strongest measures so far seen in the Mediterranean territory, but without sufficient aid for thousands of families who depend on daily income to live.

That is the case of Daoud Temash, who became famous because photos of him searching through the trash for anything to sell appeared on the news.

“Before, you could get a sandwich for a maximum of 4,000 Lebanese pounds (about $ 0.5), but now it’s for 10,000.”

Married with two children, Temsah earned about two dollars a day to work in a cafeteria, but with the closures due to the pandemic, he was unemployed six months ago. Her story, now known to locals, led to donations that she is grateful for: “Some people donated food, others gave us milk and diapers for my son, and some people promised to fix the house, bring me a refrigerator.”

But like him, a bulk of the population depends on the day to day. Acting Minister of Social Affairs and Tourism Ramzi Musharrafieh told local media this week that 75% of Lebanese needed financial help.

And is that the Government gives aid to just 230,000 families and are monthly money deliveries of only 400,000 Lebanese pounds, equivalent to less than 50 dollars.

Foreign aid stagnant

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 80% of its value since 2019, when the whirlwind of financial crisis and political instability led to social upheaval.

Today things cost more than double and the flow of money is more scarce. So the closure of staple establishments due to isolation, such as supermarkets, is just a concern that adds to the list of those who cannot even hope to buy the basics. And only home delivery of products is authorized.

But there is no change in circumstances in sight. Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri remains out of government due to cabinet disagreements with President Michel Aoun. Politicians, unable to carry out a new administration, are holding back the promised financial aid from abroad. France tops that promise.

Far from finding a solution, Hariri condemned the protests. “Nothing can justify the attack on private property, markets and public institutions,” he said on his Twitter account.

With Reuters and EFE