The XI Street Theater Festival of San Pedro del Pinatar recovers in its eleventh edition the international spirit with which it was born. «We are moving in a safe and committed direction, and we have the participation of a company that came from France, which will help us with its work to embrace all the spectators and to project the name of salDecalle and San Pedro del Pinatar beyond Spain» , says the director, Nacho Vilar. For three days, from this Wednesday to Friday, August 3, the streets of the Mediterranean town offer parties and magic for the whole family.

“SalDecalle has become, in its own right, one of the unavoidable cultural events during the summer season,” insists Vilar. «It is a benchmark for the quality of its programming and for being, even today, the only street arts event in the entire Region of Murcia. It is one of the cultural bets of the San Pedro del Pinatar City Council with the longest journey, due to its history, and more acceptance by the citizens who eagerly await the program that every year fills the streets of the town with arts, music, dance, circus , theater, humour… of culture!».

flamenco and pirouettes



This Wednesday the 2nd, in the Parque de los Reyes de Lo Pagán, we will be able to see ‘Sin Ojana’ (10 p.m.), by Chicharrón Circo Flamenco (Andalusia), and ‘White Botton’ (11 p.m.), by Ramiro Vergaz (Catalonia) . Chicharrón, the last link in a flamenco dynasty, brings the wagon where he keeps the family flamenco club, in which he will fuse the rhythms and compasses of flamenco with juggling. ‘No Ojana’ means no lies, no hypocrisy. Chicharrón, in his roaming, carries with him a cante to freedom, a tribute to flamenco, to women and to the events of life. A miscegenation of arts in which between humor and drama, he will catch us to place some polka dots in our lives. For his part, Ramiro Vergaz gives us these coordinates: patent leather shoes, a stage on wheels, a trampoline rescued from oblivion. This authentic and timeless showman finally meets the arrival of the new golden decade that he has waited for so long, the 20s are here. A century later…! Pirouettes, juggling, feats and clumsiness. Elegance, extravagance, lights and shine.

‘Desprovisto’, by UpArte from Murcia, is “a search for a balance between risk, rhythm, aesthetics and humor”

On Thursday 3, in San Pedro del Pinatar (village), ‘Laisse-Moi’, by Collectif Primavez (France), awaits at 10 p.m., “a circus-dance show, with a vibrant and moving language”, and ‘ Desprovisto’, by UpArte (Murcia Region), a highly acrobatic proposal, “a search for a balance between risk, rhythm, aesthetics and humor”.

On Friday the 4th, in San Pedro del Pinatar (town), it is the turn of the last two shows. ‘Suspension’, by Nueveuno Circo (Madrid), at 10 p.m., a choreographic circus show that takes us to the moment in which a ball thrown in a straight line upwards loses its inertia and remains floating in the air for a brief moment ; and ‘Big-dancers’, by El Carromato (Andalusia), at 11 pm, a show of giant puppets, music, light effects synchronized with the rhythms and choreographic movements… «A party in which Saint Pedro del Pinatar will leave the fun ».