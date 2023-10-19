The mayor of Alcantarilla, Joaquín Buendía, decreed three days of official mourning in the town for the death of the former mayor of Francisco Zapata, as a result of an illness, at the age of 78. He was the first councilor of democracy, between 1979 and 1987, and in 2000 he was named Favorite Son of the town. Additionally, in 2021 the City Council named a street after him in recognition of his dedication and great achievements as mayor.

The wake is installed in the Alcantarilla Town Hall so that all residents can visit the burning chapel and say goodbye to the man who was their mayor in the first years of democracy. The funeral will be on Friday, October 20 at 12:00 p.m. in the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, in the Campoamor neighborhood, where he lived.

Until midnight on Saturday, October 21, all official public events organized by the City Council are suspended. The flags of buildings and public spaces fly at half-mast and with black crepe those located inside these buildings.

Loved and respected by neighbors



Among the main achievements of Francisco Zapata at the head of the City Council, the first Urban Planning Plan in 1983 stands out, the expansion of the municipal area of ​​Alcantarilla in 1986, the improvement of basic services such as the supply of drinking water, garbage collection and the creation of new infrastructure, roads, industrial zones, squares and gardens. He also made it possible for many children to attend school while the necessary public schools were not being built.

Born in Alcantarilla on October 11, 1945 and married to Joaquina Carrillo, he is the father of two daughters, Conchi and Loles, grandfather of two granddaughters, Rocío and Alicia, and brother of Pepe, Aquilino, Francisco, Cati and Antonio. He ran in the first democratic elections for the Alcantarilla City Council in 1979 for the Spanish Socialist Workers Party and obtained 50.4% of the votes and 11 councilors. In his second term, from 1983 to 1987, he revalidated electoral victory by winning 70.3% of the votes and 15 councilors.

peñista and festive spirit



In addition, Francisco Zapata was the founder of the Peña Baco in 1973 and his dedication and dedication to maintaining and enhancing the Alcantarilla May Festival made him worthy of the Oinokoe Distinguished Person awards in 2010 and the Normatex Golden Broom in 2017, awarded by the Federation. of Peñas Festeras.

He was also the promoter of the Bullfighting Festival, along with Jesús Riquelme, Dámaso González, Pepe de la Pequena, Felipe Sáez, Rodrigo, Pepe Carrillo, the La Bota peña and other collaborators, who contributed to the celebration of charity bullfights and bullfights in Alcantarilla.