Hundreds of people wait to enter to honor Mendoza, in the Plaza de San Juan Pablo II. / NACHO GARCIA / AGM

THE TRUTH MURCIA. Friday, January 20, 2023, 02:43



The Community and the City Council of Murcia decreed yesterday three days of official mourning for the death of the founder and president of the UCAM, José Luis Mendoza. The flags will fly at half mast in public buildings and in La Glorieta, as well as in the Assembly and in the Palacio Consistorial de Cartagena.

The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, highlighted the contribution of Mendoza and the UCAM “in promoting sport and research in various fields of science.”

The mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, highlighted Mendoza’s efforts to extend the presence of the UCAM in the port city, an objective that she achieved with the creation of a campus in the Los Dolores neighborhood, as well as its link to Holy Week in Cartagena as a member of the Marraja Brotherhood and a porter of La Piedad.

From Vox, for their part, they asked for his recognition as a Favorite Son of Murcia, Cartagena and the Region.

Criticism of Podemos



Instead, the coordinator of Podemos, Javier Sánchez Serna, criticized the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, for decreeing three days of mourning “for the ultra-Catholic president of a private university.” “One thing is respect and another is vassalage,” Serna said.