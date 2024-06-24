The authorities of Dagestan declared three days of mourning in connection with the terrorist attacks

Three days of mourning have been declared in Dagestan – June 24, 25 and 26. The head of the republic, Sergei Melikov, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

He also said that the families of those killed and injured in the militant attack will receive financial assistance. Payments will be provided to both police officers and civilians. During the counter-terrorism operation, more than 15 law enforcement officers were killed.

At the same time, the head of Dagestan promised that operational activities in the republic will continue until all participants in the “sleeping cells” of terrorists are identified. He stated that the situation in the republic is controlled by authorities and law enforcement officers. Melikov called on his fellow citizens to remain calm.