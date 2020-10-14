The Modi government’s scheme to invest in gold has three days left to invest in sovereign gold bonds. The government started the scheme from October 12, which ends on Friday October 16. Through this scheme of investors, the Modi government gives an opportunity to invest in gold at a lower price than the market price. If you compare the average price of gold sold in the bullion markets across the country on yesterday, October 13, then you are getting Rs 637 per 10 grams cheaper. Yesterday, the value of 24 carat gold is Rs 51147 while the government is giving you the opportunity to invest in the form of Sovereign Gold Bond at the rate of Rs 50510 per 10 grams.

Investors get the benefit of increasing the price of this gold in the form of Sovereign Gold Bond, along with 2.5% guaranteed fixed interest on the investment amount. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme was launched in 2015 with the objective of reducing the demand for physical gold and transferring a portion of domestic savings to financial savings. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme was first launched by the Government of India on 30 October 2015. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme has been 40 trenches so far.

Those who would have invested in this bond five years ago have now doubled the amount. On 30 November 2015, the government issued sovereign gold bonds at the rate of Rs 2684 per gram i.e. Rs 26840 per 10 grams. Although its maturity will be completed on 30 November 2023, but investors can withdraw money from 30 November 2020. When compared to the price of bonds opening today for subscription, the amount of investors who invested 5 years ago has doubled. The price of gold received from October 12 to 16 has been fixed at Rs 5,051 per gram.

The Modi government has once again brought bonds in the form of the seventh series. This bond has come when the price of gold has fallen from Rs 56000 per 10 gram to around 51000. Sovereign gold bonds are issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the government. For the financial year 2020-21, the government will issue sovereign gold bonds in a total of six series from October 2020 to March 2021.

Series 2020-21 Subscription duration Date of issue Seventh 12 to 16 October 2020 20 October 2020 Eighth 9 to 13 November 2020 18 November 2020 Ninth 28 January 2020 to 1 January 2021 5 January 2021 Tenth 11 to 15 January 2021 19 January 2021 11th 1 to 5 February 2021 09 January 2021 12th 01 to 05 March 2021 9 March 2021

Where to buy

PAN is required by the investor with every SGB application. All Commercial Banks (except RRBs, Small Finance Banks and Payments Banks), Post Offices, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange or through direct agents to receive applications and customers All services are authorized to be provided.

What is sovereign gold bond

In Sovereign Gold Bonds, the investor does not get gold in physical form. It is safer than physical gold. As far as purity is concerned, its accuracy cannot be doubted due to its electronic form. It will be subject to long term capital gains tax after three years (Capital gains tax will not be levied till maturity) while you can use it for loan. The duration of these bonds is 8 years. If you talk about redemptions, you can redeem it anytime after five years.

