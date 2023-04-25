The Sudanese army and paramilitary RSF have agreed a three-day ceasefire. This is reported by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, whose country was involved with Saudi Arabia in the negotiations between the warring groups. Both the Army and the RSF have confirmed participation in the ceasefire.

It is the fourth time since fighting in the African country broke out ten days ago that a ceasefire has been agreed. All previous times, the file was breached within hours. Political movements in Sudan have called for the ceasefire to be used to continue dialogue between the two sides.

In recent days, it has been relatively quiet in and around the Sudanese capital Khartoum, allowing countries to evacuate their citizens and diplomats. Dozens of Dutch people have also left for neighboring countries on Dutch and foreign flights.

Because both the internet and telephone connections are down in almost the entire country, it is becoming increasingly difficult to get Dutch people out of the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday. On Tuesday it will be announced how many Dutch people have been evacuated so far.