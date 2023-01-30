Three porcelain cups of the 19th century were sold for a million rubles at one of the capital’s auctions. The radio station reports [«Говорит Москва»](https://govoritmoskva.ru/news/350222 (https://govoritmoskva.ru/news/350222/)/) with reference to the press service of the Russian enamel auction house.

“Russian-style cups with the image of heroes and a rare gold stamp of the Kuznetsov factory were exhibited on January 28. The market valued one of them at 650,000 rubles, which is 26 times higher than the starting price of 25,000 rubles. Two more similar cups were bought for 270,000 rubles each,” said a representative of Russian enamel.

According to the auction house, this series was produced by a single order and had not previously been put on the market. The experts of the auction house received six of these cups, unsold lots will be put up for sale at the next auctions.

