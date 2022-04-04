Sinaloa.- three shocks They registered in three hours, between dawn and Sunday morningin different places in the city of Culiacán, which caused, in addition to material damage, a driver with minor injuries.

The accidents

The first of them was recorded around 4:20 am on Aquiles Serdán avenue, almost on the corner of Cristóbal Colón, in the city’s First Square.

According to information from the authorities, a driver of a white Chevrolet Suburban was driving from south to north on the avenue, when for unspecified reasons, he lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into a pole that held the control controls of the traffic light. , which fell due to the impact of the car.

Read more: A young man is murdered outside his house in Colonia Felipe Ángeles de Culiacán, Sinaloa

The driver of the motor unit was uninjured in the accident, so the services of the Red Cross paramedics were not required.

Around 4:35 a.m., the 911 emergency number received a call alerting the authorities about a car mishap on Las Américas Boulevard, on the corner of Estrella, in the Lomas del Sol sector, north of the city.

The data indicates that four young people were traveling in a black Nissan Versa vehicle, which was traveling from south to north along the boulevard when, they said, a tire was punctured, causing the driver to lose control and hit the fence head-on. of a laundry.

Red Cross paramedics immediately went to the site, but after a review they determined that none of the young people required medical transfer.

And around 7:10 a.m., a crash-type accident was reported to 911 at the intersection formed by Pedro María Anaya and Universitarios boulevards, in the Ignacio Allende neighborhood.

Read more: Head-on collision leaves a family injured on the road to Culiacancito

According to the authorities, the driver, identified as Juan Manuel N., 48, residing in the Tierra Blanca neighborhood, was driving a gray Toyota Corolla through Universitarios and, for unknown reasons, lost control and crashed into a tree in the ridge.

With the impact, the driver was trapped inside the unit and was helped by other motorists who were passing by, who notified the emergency number.

Red Cross paramedics went to the scene and, after checking Juan Manuel, determined that, due to the lightness of the injuries, he did not require medical transfer.