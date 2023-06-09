Three couriers who worked for telephone scammers were detained in Korolyov near Moscow. This was announced on June 9 Telegram channel MIA MEDIA.

An 84-year-old pensioner became a victim of fraudsters. She received a call from an unknown person who introduced herself as a friend and said that she allegedly had an accident. To avoid criminal liability, she needed about 1.5 million rubles.

The elderly woman agreed to hand over 300 thousand rubles, which the man was supposed to take. Soon she realized that she was dealing with scammers and called the police. They were able to detain three suspects aged 18 and 19.

The detainees said that they had to transfer the money received to their employers, keeping a reward of 25,000 rubles.

Earlier, on June 5, five residents of the Moscow region were detained on suspicion of complicity with telephone scammers from Ukraine. More than 10,000 SIM cards of various operators, GSM gateways, modems, computer equipment and other equipment were seized from apartments in Moscow, Dmitrov and Krasnogorsk, which housed equipment.