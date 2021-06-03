Today, Thursday, three countries expressed their desire to coordinate humanitarian action on their plans to address the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territories.

The foreign ministries of Egypt, Jordan and France held a coordination meeting via video conference today, Thursday, following a tripartite summit held by the leaders of those countries on May 18.

Today’s meeting helped advance the coordinated efforts of Egypt, Jordan and France to assess needs and mobilize resources, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson’s Office.

In addition to the need for an immediate humanitarian response, the representatives of Egypt, Jordan and France stressed the importance of halting all unilateral measures that undermine the two-state solution and prospects for peace, as well as the need to preserve the status quo of the holy sites.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to a two-state solution based on international law and agreed parameters, which is the only solution that will permanently meet the aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.