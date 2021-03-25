Japan, South Korea and the United States note that the launches occurred on Thursday, March 24. The new accusation comes a few days after two of those same countries claimed that the North Koreans launched short-range missiles.

North Korea reportedly launched two ballistic missiles, its second military test in less than a week. At least that’s what Japan, South Korea and the United States say. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga maintains that the missiles traveled about 450 kilometers.

“The first launch in less than a year represents a threat to peace and stability in Japan and the region and violates UN resolutions,” the Japanese prime minister said on public broadcaster NHK.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, during an extraordinary session of parliament in Tokyo, on October 26, 2020 Kazuhiro Nogi AFP

For its part, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff agreed with the information revealed by Japan and pointed out that at least two “unidentified projectiles” were fired into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan from the South Korean province of Hamgyong. from North.

For that country, the information is so reliable that the Blue House, the South Korean presidential residence, will convene an emergency meeting of the national security council to discuss what happened.

The United States only confirmed that North Korea launched a new missile launch, but did not detail how many or what type of weapons it was. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff maintains in a statement that its intelligence agency met with its US counterparts to analyze the data they have from the launch.

North Korea had already been signaled to launch missiles over the weekend

Officials from the United States and South Korea said North Korea fired two short-range cruise missiles last weekend. If true, the North Koreans were proving they were serious when, in mid-March, they warned that they would resume their tests with heavy weapons if Washington and Seoul continued with the “threatening” actions.

This happened after the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken; and the Defense Minister, Lloyd Austin, will visit South Korea to redefine the strategic relationship that will prevail between the two countries during the Joe Biden government.

After the weekend’s launch signals were known, Biden downplayed them, saying that “as always” the North Koreans were testing their weapons.

Military equipment is displayed in a parade for the eighth congress of the Workers’ Party on January 14, 2021 in Pyongyang, North Korea. © North Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA) via Reuters

The president even said that he was still willing to talk with Pyongyang. But his diplomatic proposal has not received a response. North Korea insists that it will not commit until Washington abandons its hostile policies and ceases conducting military exercises with South Korea.

All of this occurs in a context where Pyongyang has increased its arsenal, as stated by a UN report; and in which nuclear negotiations with the United States remain stalled.

On the other hand, Japan’s biggest concern is the Olympic Games that are a few months away in Tokyo, after having been postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Suga said he would ensure a safe and secure Olympics and “thoroughly discuss” North Korean affairs during his visit to Washington next month.

With Reuters and AP