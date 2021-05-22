From left to right the former councilors of Vox, José Manuel Gordo (Alpedrete), Cristina Gómez (Galapagar) and Manuel Vicente Moreno (Valdemorillo).

Three councilors from the towns of Alpedrete, Galapagar and Valdemorillo, who appeared in the last municipal elections on the Vox lists, have joined TúPatria, a political force born from a split from the ultra party. They are not the first to take this step, since the new party obtained its first councilor in Valdemoro, one of the main strongholds of Vox, thanks to the incorporation of a mayor who also appeared in the candidacy of the Santiago Abascal party.

The three signings of TúPatria already appeared as councilors not attached to the respective consistories, after having broken with the regional leadership of Vox, headed by the regional deputy Rocío Monasterio.

More information

They are Manuel Vicente Moreno Chaves, a 61-year-old businessman and Valdemorillo councilor; José Miguel Gordo Cáceres, 51-year-old financial advisor and mayor of Alpedrete; and Cristina Gómez Carvajal, 44-year-old decorator, Galapagar councilor. The latter rose to fame due to the complaint for “coercion and harassment”, later filed, which was filed by the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, due to the daily cacerolas that she starred for months in front of the home that the minister shares with the former vice president Government Pablo Iglesias. Vox opened several disciplinary files and finally expelled her after an obscure complaint in which the party’s security chief, Jose Hidalgo, accompanied the complainant to the Civil Guard barracks.

In the municipal elections of 2019, Vox obtained two councilors in Alpedrete, three in Galapagar and two in Valdemorillo.In total, it obtained 530 councilors throughout Spain, a quarter of them in the community of Madrid (140). Since then, however, there has been a steady trickle of casualties.

TúPatria was publicly presented in July 2019. Its leader is Carmen Gomis, former secretary of Vox in Alicante, and in the party executive there are half a dozen former officials from Abascal’s party, such as José González Rúa, former president of León; o Carlos García, former National Organization Secretary; who have been joined by others such as Sofía Muñoz, former president of Valladolid. The party defines itself as a liberal conservative and criticizes the far-right drift of Vox, as well as its undemocratic operation. Apart from public office, the retired colonel of the Legion Enrique de Vivero, the only non-official candidate who won in the primary elections held by Vox in October last year, has recently joined the new formation, by winning by 11 votes to the provincial president of the party in Malaga. Although his triumph was recognized, the national leadership of Vox never ratified his appointment to the position.

Subscribe here to our new newsletter about Madrid