The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a set of three Corsair iCUE AR120 RGB Digital 120mm fans. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 32%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €43.90. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Corsair iCUE AR120 RGB
The Corsair iCUE AR120 RGB is capable of reaching up to 1,850 rpm speed, with a maximum air flow of 100.24 m³/h and a static pressure of 2.8 mm-H2O. It has eight individually adjustable RGB LEDs to set the lighting effects you prefer. Supports CORSAIR iCUE software.
The offer is for the triple pack of 120mm fans. They promise a minimum noise level of 10.26 dBA.
