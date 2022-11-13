One of the bodies found on the beach in Acapulco. RR.SS

Floating on the shore or spit out by the sea on the sand. Up to three bodies appeared this weekend on the beaches of Acapulco, the former tourist jewel of the state of Guerrero, plunged for years into a spiral of abandonment and violence. In some cases, tourists were the ones who reported the discovery of the bodies, while a day earlier a lifeguard on another of the beaches in Acapulco Bay had been murdered. During the first four months of the year alone, more than 120 murders were recorded in the city.

Tourists who were walking on Saturday afternoon along Condesa beach, one of the most popular in the area, sounded the first alarm. One of the bodies was tied hand and foot holding a cement anchor. The second appeared, on the same beach, face up in the sand. The State Prosecutor’s Office proceeded to remove the bodies but did not close the beach.

A third body appeared on Sunday morning on Icacos beach, just two kilometers from the beach where the first ones were found. The finding was reported by Navy agents. The body appeared floating at the height of the military base in the area. The authorities confirmed that he had gunshot wounds to the back of the neck.

The Secretary of Municipal Public Security, Adrián Olivas Pérez, defended just two months ago that crimes attributed to organized crime had decreased in September compared to the same month last year. In addition to affirming that his team has a map of the city’s hot spots and that they have identified the authors. Kidnappings and extortions of businessmen in the area are common currency. In September 2021 one of the tourist symbols, the Baby ‘O nightclub, was set on fire with gasoline drums.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country