Wednesday, January 3, 2024, 7:27 p.m.



Ingredients: 12 artichokes, 150 g of bacon, pine nuts, 1 lemon, chives, olive oil, salt, pepper, fresh basil leaves and meat broth.

We wrap each artichoke, unpeeled, in albal paper and bake in the oven for 40 minutes at 180 degrees. Let them cool, peel them down to the cores and cut them in half. In the blender glass we put two half artichokes, the basil leaves, a splash of lemon juice, chopped chives and a few tablespoons of broth. Blend well until you have a thick sauce.

In a frying pan with a splash of oil, toast some pine nuts and set aside. In the same pan, over high heat, brown the bacon cut into lardons. We also reserved. And in that same oil we brown the rest of the artichokes. Once toasted, add the sauce without completely covering them and heat for a minute. We serve them with crispy bacon and pine nuts on top.