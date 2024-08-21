In Irkutsk’s SIZO-1, three convicts promoted extremism among prisoners

In the Irkutsk pretrial detention center No. 1, three convicts propagated extremism among the prisoners. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee (SK) of Russia for the Irkutsk Region.

Criminal cases have been opened against them under Part 2 of Article 282.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Participation in the activities of an extremist organization”). Two of them had previously been convicted under the article on illegal drug trafficking. The third defendant has convictions for property crimes.

According to the investigation, the convicts repeatedly held conversations with other defendants who were in the same cell with them in the pretrial detention center. During these conversations, the defendants explained the criminal ideology of the extremist organization and promoted hatred and aggression against government officials.

Earlier it was reported that in penal colony No. 8 in the Zabaikalsky Krai, one of the prisoners was promoting the extremist international public movement “Prisoner Criminal Unity” (AUE), which is banned in Russia.