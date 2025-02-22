The audience of Seville He has condemned three men for an aggression to another male in which one of them He called to “kill the black” and stabbed the victim in the backhosting two knifes on the side.

Although their prison sentences oscillate Between two and a half years and four yearstheir defenses requested the suspension of them after recognizing the facts and paying the claimed civil liability.

In a sentence issued on February 5, advanced by the Diario de Sevillathe fourth section of the Seville audience declares proven that the early morning of April 9, 2023 a male was in the company of their partner and several friends in a street in Seville. They were located near the domicile of the defendant Jonatan OC who “had Previous problems with one of the friends that accompanied him, to which he began to be shouting from the window “, preparing him to leave the neighborhood with rude phrases.

Then, according to the story of proven facts recognized by the defendants, the aforementioned male “addressed Jonatan indicating him to stop insulting them“And” this reacted Iracundo and went down to the street in a state of strong agitation, addressing it with insults. “”Black, go to your country“He said even, he recognized himself.

Family members arrive

“At that time several people appeared in the place trying to calm a Jonatan and alerted by the shouts, the defendants Adam K. and Santiago Lo, both relatives of Jonatan, who see the situation acted to the aid of this, “add the conviction adds.

According to the story of proven facts, at that time “the defendant Jonatan went to the coacusado Adam K., saying: Kill the blackMatter it that I pay the prison “; after which Adam K.,” following the previous instructions and in the company of Santiago L., who carried a machete wrapped, “they surrounded the victim of the facts,”cornering it against a wall and hitting him with his fists. “

This “surrounded by the three defendants, a fight between them” during which “defendant Santiago held him with one hand to the affected, began, began to the affected, preventing him with escape while in the other hand he held the machete “and the defendant Adam K.” He hit him thus weakening his defense. “

“Taking advantage of the previous circumstances, they Jonatan at a time when the victim turned to defend himself from the blows, He took out a knife that he carried between his clothes and moved by the mood of causing death, he stabbed him with him twice, reaching him on the side, “the sentence indicates.

And although the affected “managed pepper sprayimpacting him on his eyes, taking advantage of the defendants to flee from the place, “according to the story of proven facts admitted by the accused, according to which the victim suffered” vital risk “injuries such as a left hydroneumothorax.

Drug use

It is also declared proven that the accused Jonatan “presents Anomalous personality traits With dissocial characteristics and cannabis, cocaine, opioid and alcohol consumption disorder and at the time of the facts, its intellective faculties were unscathed, seeing the volitional slightly diminish “; in addition to all those affected, they suffer dependence on the consumption of long -term drugs and have paid “the civil liability encrypted in 12,000 euros by the Fiscal Ministry.”





Thus, the court condemns the accused Jonatan OC to four years in jail for a crime of homicide tried with the aggravating aggravating ones for racist reasons and abuse of superiority and the attenuators of drug addiction and damage repair. In addition, he adds six years of prohibition to approach the victim or establish communication by any way.

Santiago Lo and Adam K., on their side, each of them are sentenced to two and a half years of jail for a similar criminal typification and four years of departure from the attacked male. There is an additional fine for a mild crime of work abuse in the case of Adam, being also condemned to compensate the injured man with the sum of 12,000 euros they had already consigned.