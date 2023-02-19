The Formula 1 World Championship which will start on March 5 in Bahrain will have a protagonist who will inevitably be the center of attention more than all the others: Max Verstappen. The Dutch Red Bull driver is back from two titles won in a row and will try to overcome that thin wall that is worth the definition of a true legend of motoring. In fact, the 25-year-old from Hasselt will attack his team third title in a rowwhich if conquered would make him enter a very small elite made up of just four other names: Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

If achieving the conquest of two championships one after the other is a ‘relatively’ frequent feat in the history of Formula 1 – a back to back occurred 13 times with 11 different drivers – the trio of world championships represented for many champions of the past a real taboo. Senna, Prost, Ascari, Hakkinen and Alonso, for example, have never managed to go beyond the one-two, and even Hamilton and Schumacher themselves, before making a second streak of respectively four and five titles each, had ‘fallen’ as they hunted for a third consecutive World Cup.

One certainly interesting fact, however, concerns the greater ease, in the modern era of Formula 1, of being able to achieve strings of successes in consecutive years. Just think of how until 2000 he was the only one to have won more than two titles in a row fangio, even between 1954 and 1957, while in the last 23 years on three occasions first Schumacher, then Vettel and finally Hamilton have been able to rewrite the history of this sport. Now Verstappen also hopes to be able to do the same, Ferrari and Mercedes permitting.