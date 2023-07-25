Spa is now in McLaren’s sights

The Hungarian Grand Prix ended successfully, with Lando’s 2nd place in a row Norris conquered by the English both at Silverstone and at the Hungaroring, the McLaren will try to seal the top-3 trip this weekend a Spa-Francorchampswhere the Belgian Grand Prix.

Spa is a historic track appreciated by both the British driver and his teammate Oscar Platesalso close to his first career podium last week but vanished after wheel-to-wheel with Sergio Perez.

Piastri working for his first podium

A goal that the Australian will try to achieve on the historic legend located in the Ardennes, taking advantage of the evident progress of the Woking team that had already been seen at the Red Bull Ring: “Belgium is next – commented – It’s always good to race at Spa, it’s a really great track and I enjoy a Sprint weekend. The car has been good in the last two races which is good, but there is a lot to learn this weekend. I went back to the simulator this week at the McLaren Technology Center to make sure I was pulling all the data. We hope to have another good weekend before the summer break.”

Norris optimism

Who obviously wants to savor a finish in the top three is Lando Norris, intending to leave for the holidays with the certainty of another important result for him and for McLaren: “Two consecutive podiums! It’s good to be back where we belong, but we still have a lot of work to do to keep it consistent for the rest of the season.and – he added – I am looking forward to racing in Spa. It is one of my favorite tracks and it should be a good circuit for us. Sure, it can be challenging depending on the conditions, but we will do our best to finish the first half of the season in a good position.”