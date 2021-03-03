The countdown begins, on March 9 will be presented the new Expoagro Digital YPF Agro platform. An innovative virtual proposal with free access 365 days a year that will provide information, tools and the business connections necessary for making better decisions in agribusiness businesses.

“The pandemic caused great changes and transformed, among other things, the way we connect. It accelerated digitization and allowed us to understand that beyond distances we can continue to connect and access a large virtual library that we could never have imagined,” they explained from Expoagro . In this context, three webinars are proposed that will be broadcast through YouTube @Expoagro Argentina and the platform.

Topics such as the bioeconomy, through the work of agricultural service providers to the data revolution, will be addressed.

Hand in hand with Facundo Manes

On Tuesday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m., in the virtual living room of Expoagro, Fernando Vilella will interview the renowned neuroscientist Facundo Manes. Hand in hand they will talk about knowledge and added value: the bioeconomy as a sustainable development strategy.

Facundo Manes. Will speak about the need to invest in applied knowledge.

“We are undergoing extraordinary changes that will affect our future actions,” Manes said. In this uncertain future, we identified at least one great certainty: the need to invest in applied knowledge and technologies that are friendly to the environment and society ”.

Along the same lines, Vilella explained that when analyzing the bioeconomy, one talks about biomass more knowledge. “To know the world and its interrelations, to facilitate public and private technological development. This allows the generation of high-quality products that can enter multiple markets, generating foreign exchange, but also promoting territorial development in the country,” he highlighted. may sign up here.

Off-road and high-flying contractors

The webinar agenda will continue on Wednesday 10th at 6.30 pm with a meeting of rural contractors on the current situation and the new challenges. With a different dynamic, Juan Raggio, a journalist specialized in agricultural irons, will talk with Luciano Toldo, president of the Argentine Chamber of Forage Contractors; Mauricio Fargioni, outgoing president of the Argentine Federation of Agricultural Chambers and Jorge Scoppa, president of the Argentine Federation of Agricultural Machinery Contractors.

Jorge Scoppa, president of the Federation of Agricultural Machinery Contractors, will speak at the contractors webinar.

Characterized by a great trajectory in the field, they will share different views on the relationship between operating costs of equipment / values ​​of the services market; the progress of the 2021 chopping campaign with the influence of a not very generous year in several productive areas in terms of rainfall; the spread of aerial planting of service crops and other seeds; new technologies and the need for training, among other issues. Interested parties can sign up here.

The data revolution

To close the webinar agenda, on Thursday the 11th at 6.30 p.m. various companies that develop technology applied to agriculture They will contribute their expertise so that viewers can get on the agro-digital revolution. So much so that Matías Corradi, FieldView leader for Southern Cone; Ignacio Eguren, CEO & Founder of Agropro and Juan Manuel Ortiz, Tru-Test technical advisor, will star in the 3rd meeting of the week, called: How to turn data into better decisions?

What can be done with large data collections? How to translate data into decisions? What are the benefits of these new technologies? Does it require user training? What role does connectivity play? These questions are part of the PING-PONG that the speakers will answer.

The lectures will allow interaction with the audience and the possibility of asking questions. Registration here.