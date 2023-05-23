Six months ago, 25 suspects from a “Reichsbürger” group were arrested in a nationwide raid. Now it has hit three more followers of the ringleader Heinrich Prince Reuss.

KAlmost six months after a major raid against a “Reichsbürger” group, the Federal Criminal Police Office arrested three other alleged comrades-in-arms of the alleged ringleader Heinrich Prince Reuss, according to “Spiegel”. A spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office confirmed this on request, the magazine reported on Monday. Accordingly, two men and a woman were arrested in Baden-Württemberg and Lower Saxony in the evening.

“Reich citizens” and “self-administrators” doubt the legitimacy of the Federal Republic. Federal prosecutors arrested 25 suspects in December, including former officers and police officers. Other suspects were then targeted.

According to the report, the trio is now to be brought before an investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice, who will decide whether arrest warrants will be enforced. According to the report, the federal prosecutor’s office accuses the three suspects of membership in a terrorist organization. According to “Spiegel” information, one of those arrested is a woman who unsuccessfully ran for the “Die Basis” party in the 2021 federal election.