R.iol Chemie, Chimconnect, Pharmcontract: These are three previously largely unknown German companies that are now being targeted as possible henchmen of the Russians in the wider context of the poisoning of the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalnyj. Because of its poisoning, the United States imposed sanctions on high-ranking Russian state officials in early March. The EU had already imposed sanctions in December for the poisoning and again in March for the imprisonment of Navalnyj.

The American Department of Commerce flanked the measures by adding a dozen or so companies to its list of export restrictions. The fact that some of these are located in Germany – the country where Navalnyj received medical treatment – was previously unknown to the general public. Americans suspect the companies are involved in various ways in the proliferation of biological or chemical agents that Russia may have used in the manufacture of weapons of mass destruction (such as bio-warfare agents). Navalnyj almost died after coming into contact with the forbidden neurotoxin Novichok; today he is in a penal camp in the Vladimir region about 100 kilometers east of Moscow.

Described as “deleted” on the Online-Handelsregister.de portal

Riol Chemie GmbH, which is on the American list, is based in Lilienthal near Bremen, while Chimconnect GmbH, to which Riol apparently has close ties, is based in Constance. Its parent company, Chimconnect AG, is based in Buchs, Switzerland (canton St. Gallen). Pharmcontract GmbH is based in Offenbach.

According to an extremely narrow self-disclosure on the Internet, Riol Chemie is run by the Ukrainian Sergiy Venger. According to an earlier entry in the commercial register, there is also another Ukrainian named Igor Rozhenko from Constance on the management board. According to the entry, the company deals, among other things, with the import and export of reagents, chemicals, pharmaceutical substances, laboratory equipment and technology systems.

Chimconnect, in turn, trades in laboratory chemicals, laboratory equipment and laboratory equipment. According to the information on its own website, the company also produces solvents as well as organic and inorganic compounds in Russia and Kazakhstan. Maria Ivankina is registered as managing director of the German branch of Chimconnect in Konstanz, who has also been listed on the Linkedin portal since 2007 as an area manager at Riol Chemie GmbH in Bremen.

The Moscow-based Pharmcontract Group of Companies describes itself as a leading Russian chemical and pharmaceutical holding company that offers, among other things, the construction of entire production lines and manufacturing facilities. However, it is unclear whether they themselves and the German branch, once managed by the Russian Roman Shestov, who lives in Moscow, actually still exist. The links to the website are nowhere, and the status of Offenbacher Pharmcontract GmbH is described as “deleted” on the Online-Handelsregister.de portal.

Detected $ 230 million in tax fraud

What do the companies say about the export restrictions that have been imposed? As the Americans claim, did they support Russia’s weapons of mass destruction programs and chemical weapons activities? What type and scope are their business relationships with Russia? Who are the owners? The companies did not respond to these and several other written questions submitted by the FAZ.

Riol Chemie GmbH also left unanswered questions about a serious suspicion that Bill Browder harbored against this company. The native American, who now lives in London, was once a big investor in Russia with his Hermitage Capital fund. But then he fell out of favor and had to leave the country. His colleague Sergei Magnitsky died in a Moscow prison in 2009. The auditor had been on the track of a tax fraud, through which employees of the Russian Interior Ministry and the tax authorities should have hacked 230 million dollars. Since Magnitsky’s death, Browder has been fighting to bring those responsible to justice. On his initiative, numerous countries, including the United States and the EU, adopted sanctions instruments such as account freezes and entry bans to punish human rights violations by foreign government officials.



“Every time we dig deeper, we find more information about how the Kremlin’s black money operations work”: Bill Browder

:



Image: AFP





For years, Browder has been taking legal action against people who, in his opinion, are behind tax fraud. One of them is Vladlen Stepanov. According to Browder’s findings, around a decade ago it smuggled sums of millions into the accounts of the Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS. Stepanov is the former husband of Olga Stepanova, who, as a Moscow tax officer, is said to have approved parts of the illegal tax refund of $ 230 million at the time (FAZ of November 20, 2020).

According to Browder’s research, part of this money has ended up at Riol Chemie GmbH via winding paths and many different “laundry levels”. Because of ongoing proceedings, Browder, as a participant in the process, has access to numerous files that he has collected in a database. From this database he and his team would have read that two New Zealand companies had transferred funds from the branched off 230 million dollar pot to Riol Chemie, says Browder in an interview with the FAZ that flowed between 2008 and 2011. According to his own statement, Browder does not know what this money was intended for and whether there was any specific consideration for it. “But I am shocked at the connection we discovered. Every time we dig deeper, we find more information about how the Kremlin’s black money operations work. “